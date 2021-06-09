VANCOUVER -- The pandemic has certainly posed added challenges for singles looking for a shot at love.

Face-to-face meet-ups were eradicated for months and virtual Zoom dates quickly became the norm.

Slowly restrictions are easing, but that means a new dating trend is on the horizon.

The term "vacci-dating" addresses the rise in people adding their vaccination status to their dating profiles. This has become a new compatability test for those that are seeking a match.

Krystal Walter of Krystal Walter Matchmaking says that she has seen an increase in her clients requesting to know if their matches are pro- or anti-vaccine.

Some people don't wish to disclose their status but, Walter says, if people are comfortable, they should put it on their profiles.

Just like religion and marital status, these conversations are going to come up anyway, and it can be easier to address them from the get go.

In the end, Walter says, it's important for people to stick to what they are comfortable with.

Walter added that even if two matches are vaccinated, meeting up isn't risk-free. Wearing masks and physical distancing is still recommended.

Singles should refer to the current health guidelines and restrictions before planning an in-person meet-up with someone new.

In the interim, some singles may not be comfortable with adding someone new to their bubble. Walter recommends taking advantage of the milder weather and having virtual dates outdoors in these cases.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to hear more tips from matchmaker Krystal Walter.