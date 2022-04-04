Up to 40 cm of snow: Winter storm warning issued for some B.C. highways

The Coquihalla Summit on Highway 5 is shown in an image from DriveBC web cam on Monday, April 4, 2022. The Coquihalla Summit on Highway 5 is shown in an image from DriveBC web cam on Monday, April 4, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener