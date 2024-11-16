VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Heavy rain mixed with strong winds hitting B.C. south coast over the weekend

    A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) A man uses an umbrella to shield himself from the rain while walking on the Stanley Park seawall across the water from downtown Vancouver, on Saturday, October 19, 2024. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Residents in Metro Vancouver will likely be getting out their umbrellas this weekend as the region faces heavy rain and wind.

    Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, including Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster, with heavy rainfalls and strong winds expected to last into the evening on Saturday.

    The agency says a Pacific frontal system is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the south coast, with total rainfall amounts of up to 40 millimetres expected before it tapers off to a few showers overnight.

    Strong winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour will develop over areas near the Strait of Georgia and Boundary Bay.

    Whistler, B.C. is expected to see its first "significant snowfall" of the season this weekend as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Sea to Sky region, including Whistler, Squamish and Pemberton.

    A special weather statement is also in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with the weather agency saying about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2024.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News