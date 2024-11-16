Cleanup underway after rockfall closes Highway 7 west of Hope, B.C.

A rockfall has closed a stretch of Highway 7 in British Columbia's Fraser Valley.

Drive BC, the province's traveller information service, says the slide is located west of Hope, B.C., between the 7 Day Adventist Youth Camp Road and Ross Road.

Photos posted to social media by the Ministry of Transportation show a power pole and lines down, along with large boulders, and shattered rocks covering both sides of the highway.

The photos show the rocks came down a steep cliff where protective netting had been installed.

The social media post says there is "significant damage" to pavement on the route.

It says an assessment was underway and there was no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

The closure means anyone travelling east and trying to reach Hope from the north side of the Fraser River will need to instead take Highway 1 on the south side.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.