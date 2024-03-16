'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says

B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.

"If you are waiting to speak with a call taker, stay on the line and we will be with you ASAP," a social media post from E-Comm 911 reads.

"For non-emergency matters, report online or call back at a later time."

The company did not elaborate on what caused the unplanned outage. CTV News has reached out to E-Comm for more information.

E-Comm handles more than two million 911 calls in B.C. annually, which is more than 99 per cent of the province's emergency call volume.

The company also provides dispatch services for multiple police and fire departments in B.C.