Union warns of possible B.C. bus disruptions in January as sides begin mediation

    BURNABY, B.C. -

    The union representing some transit employees in British Columbia's Lower Mainland says disruptions could happen in January after members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.

    CUPE Local 4500, which represents more than 180 workers employed by the Coast Mountain Bus Company, says it kept the results of the Dec. 12 vote quiet until now “to avoid needless concern” about holiday season disruptions.

    President Chris Gindhu says in a statement Wednesday that the union is “working hard to avoid job action.”

    The union, which represents employees including transit and maintenance supervisors, field service trainers and engineers, says both sides are heading to mediation next week over working conditions and compensation.

    TransLink, the company that manages the region's transport system, says Coast Mountain Bus Company operates more than 96 per cent of the region's bus service.

    Coast Mountain Bus Company president and general manager Michael McDaniel says in a statement the company “remains committed to reaching a negotiated settlement.”

    “Both parties have agreed to continue talks with the assistance of a mediator. We don't anticipate service disruptions at this time,” he said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023

