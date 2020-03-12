COQUITLAM -- The BC Review Board is now deciding whether to open the door to the possibility of unescorted outings into the community for Allan Schoenborn, a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.

During a hearing at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam on Thursday, Schoenborn told the Board he hopes to go shopping, visit the mall and take walks and bike rides.

Thursday's hearing was the first for Schoenborn since his ex-wife and the mother of their three children, Darcie Clarke, passed away last year. Her brother Mike shared a victim impact statement, during which he said he is haunted daily.

“I am not who I used to be,” his statement read, adding that his late sister was “like an empty shell.” He told the board she had stress-induced cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome.

“She truly died of a broken heart,” his statement said.

A doctor at the psychiatric hospital told the board Schoenborn has had at least 20 escorted outings in the community over the past year, without incident. The doctor said his psychotic illness has been in remission for years, though he still requires further treatment and anger management.

The board heard about three altercations with other patients last year, two of which escalated to physical contact. Outside the hearing, Schoenborn’s lawyer Rishi Gill said his client was not the instigator.

“He’s not going out and starting fights," Gill said. "It was provocation, and the doctor was very clear about that. Other people are trying to start fights with him."

Schoenborn was asked about one incident in which he grabbed a fellow patient’s face after being called a “baby killer” and other names. When his reaction was questioned, Schoenborn responded: “You kind of lose face when you’re being called those names.”

When prosecutor Michelle Booker suggested Schoenborn could face remarks of a similar nature while out in the community, the hospital’s doctor agreed, but did not agree Schoenborn might act disproportionately or impulsively.

Schoenborn also addressed the suggestion, telling the board: “If I get approached in the community, I’m going to do an about-face. I promise.”

Mike Clarke said he is not convinced.

“I don’t believe in any of that. What you do in the past, you’ll do in the future, and that’s exactly what he’s proving in here,” he said, motioning at the hospital. “He’s not ready yet. He’s nowhere near ready.”

The hearing heard any unescorted absences would only be allowed if supported by Schoenborn’s care team and given final approval by the hospital’s director.

The board has reserved its decision.