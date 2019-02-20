

CTV Vancouver





The British Columbia Review Board has denied a request for additional freedom for a man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children.

In a decision released Wednesday, the board said Allan Schoenborn "remains a significant threat" to the public, adding that "we are not persuaded that it reasonably necessary to order mandatory outings as a conditions of Mr. Schoenborn's disposition at this time."

Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for stabbing his 10-year-old daughter and smothering his two younger sons to death in their Merritt home in April 2008.

A judge ruled based on evidence that he was experiencing psychosis at the time and believed he was protecting the children.

According to court documents, the 50-year-old has been diagnosed with delusional disorder, alcohol and substance abuse problems and paranoid personality traits.

The review board did take into account evidence of improvements to Schoenborn's condition and said that, with the exception of some isolated episodes, his behaviour has been stable during his time at Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.

For the past several years, Schoenborn has been allowed escorted outings at the discretion of the hospital's director following an assessment process.

That condition remains in place despite the board's latest decision.

With files from The Canadian Press