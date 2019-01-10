Child-killer Alan Schoenborn was himself targeted in a plot to kill him by two fellow patients, according to testimony at a B.C. Review Board hearing.

The plot was discovered and stopped by staff, who found correspondence between the patients that outlined the plan.

"Mr. Schoenborn was nearly assaulted by two co-patients and there have been significant threats to his safety," said Schoenborn's psychiatrist, Dr. Marcel Hediger, in testimony at the Forensic Pyschiatric Hospital at Colony Farm.

"The co-patients had agreed in writing to harm or potentially kill Mr. Schoenborn. Fortunately we intercepted this. The co-patients wanted access to the grounds (where Schoenborn resided)," he said.

Meanwhile, Schoenborn's condition at the hospital has improved, he said, but he didn't recommend any outings.

The patient remains unpredictable in his reaction to perceived slights, which, though not violent, would prove to be difficult to manage if he met a member of the public who expressed any displeasure at Schoenborn's presence, he said.

Schoenborn's lawyer is preparing to argue that the Review Board order mandatory outings.

Crown prosecutor Michelle Booker has said she will argue against those outings.