

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Two people are dead and four more are in hospital after the third serious crash on Highway 1 in the British Columbia Interior this week.

The crash closed the highway between Revelstoke and Golden for several hours Saturday afternoon.

Mounties in Golden said a man and a woman, both believed to be from Delta, were killed at the scene. Four other people were transported to hospital by air ambulance, two in critical condition and two in serious condition.

BC Emergency Health Services said it was called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. A total of three ground ambulances and two air ambulances responded.

The highway was closed for approximately four hours as a result of the crash. Golden-Field RCMP said they are investigating the incident, along with the BC Coroners Service.

According to DriveBC, the incident happened roughly 19 kilometres east of Glacier National Park, closer to Golden than Revelstoke.

Images from traffic cameras in the area showed traffic at a standstill, with people standing outside their vehicles looking at the line of cars trying to get through.

DriveBC first tweeted about the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m., but traffic cameras show vehicles stopped as early as 11:55 a.m.

#BCHwy1 - Closed in both directions from #RevelstokeBC to GoldenBC due to a motor vehicle incident. Assessment in progress. Next update 1:15 PM. Detour not available. Details: https://t.co/xbcsZLprH5 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 20, 2019

Saturday's crash marks the third time in four days that the highway has been closed by a motor vehicle accident. On Wednesday, a dump truck driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and striking several others on the roadway.

The following day, a semi-truck jack-knifed on the same stretch of road, blocking both lanes of traffic for several hours. The driver in that single-vehicle crash was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

People stuck in the traffic Saturday posted their experiences on social media, with some tweeting pictures of themselves sitting in lawn chairs on the roadway.

As of 3:30 p.m., the highway had fully reopened, according to DriveBC. The agency advised drivers to expect "major delays" as the congestion cleared.