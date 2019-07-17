

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a crash that left a dump truck driver dead and forced the closure of Highway 1 just east of Revelstoke Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the driver lost control of the dump truck near Canyon Hot Springs at around 11:30 a.m., crashing into several other vehicles.

"The driver of the dump truck was ejected and died as a result of the crash," RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a news release.

No other deaths have been reported, but police said it's unclear whether anyone in the other vehicles was injured.

The cause of the crash hasn't been confirmed, but authorities said it was raining heavily at the time.

The collision forced officials to close Highway 1 in both directions, and police said it's expected to remain shut down into the mid-afternoon Wednesday.

"Police ask motorists to obey the direction of traffic control personnel at the scene and to monitor (DriveBC) for updates regarding the highway closure," Halksov wrote.

Police asked anyone with information on the crash to call the RCMP's Trans Canada East Traffic Services at 250-837-5255.