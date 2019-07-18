

CTV News Vancouver





For the second time in as many days, Mounties in Revelstoke are investigating after a crash that closed the Trans-Canada Highway for hours.

Thursday's crash happened shortly before 5 a.m., according to Revelstoke RCMP, when a semi-truck jack-knifed and came to rest blocking traffic in both directions.

The vehicle had been traveling west on the highway, and was roughly 33 km east of Revelstoke at the time of the crash. Police said this crash took place in "the same area" as another one on Wednesday, which killed an Alberta man.

The driver and passenger in Thursday's crash were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries resulted from the incident.

Mounties are still investigating this most recent crash, but noted in a release that road conditions at the time of the incident were "wet from heavy rain, with clear visibility."

Police are reminding motorists in the area of the posted speed limit of 80 km/h for the westbound lanes. They also remind motorists to obey the rules of the road and adjust their driving to the conditions.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.