'Truly cold air mass' shatters dozens more B.C. weather records

There were dozens more cold weather records broken across British Columbia on Thursday, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Daily minimum temperature records were set from the southern tip of Vancouver Island to the northeastern corner of the province, and many spots in between.

The coldest record-breaking temperature was measured in Fort Nelson, which saw the mercury dip to -43.6 C, beating the previous Dec. 22 minimum of -39.5 from 1984.

The oldest record to fall was in Pitt Meadows, where the temperature dropped to -12.4 C. The previous daily record of -12.2 C was set back in 1879 – 143 years ago.

The weather reached a minimum of -13.5 C in the Vancouver area on Thursday, breaking the previous daily minimum record of -11.5 C.

The full list of daily minimum temperature records set across the province on Thursday include, in alphabetical order:

Abbotsford – new record of -13.4, previous record of 11.7 set in 1970

Agassiz – new record of -13.6, previous record of -13.5 set in 1990

Blue River – new record of -39.8, previous record of -35.8 set in 1983

Burns Lake – new record of -35.7, previous record of -34.9 set in 1983

Cache Creek – new record of -30, previous record of -26.5 set in 1983

Clearwater – new record of -34.5, previous record of -27.8 set in 1924

Clinton – new record of -35.8, previous record of -27 set in 1983

Cranbrook – new record of -34, previous record of -30.4 set in 1990

Dawson Creek – new record of -41.8, previous record of -38.9 set in 1933

Fort Nelson – new record of -43.6, previous record of -39.5 set in 1984

Hope – new record of -17.2, previous record of -13.4 set in 1983

Kamloops – new record of -30.2, previous record of -25.6 set in 1891

Kelowna – new record of -29, previous record of -25.2 set in 1983

Lillooet – new record of -26.7, previous record of -22.2 set in 1924

Lytton – new record of -24.8, previous record of -20.6 set in 1983

Mackenzie – new record of -38.8, previous record of -29.6 set in 1983

Malahat – new record of -12.7, previous record of -8.5 set in 1990

Nakusp – new record of -20, previous record of -19.5 set in 1983

Nelson – new record of -20.3, previous record of -17.2 set in 1921

Osoyoos – new record of -21.8, previous record of -17.5 set in 1983

Penticton – new record of -22.3, previous record of -15.8 set in 1983

Pitt Meadows – new record of -12.4, previous record of -12.2 set in 1879

Port Alberni – new record of -13.6, previous record of -13.5 set in 1983

Prince George – new record of -39.9, previous record of -38.9 set in 1924

Princeton – new record of -38.6, previous record of -35.3 set in 1983

Puntzi Mountain – new record of -41.3, previous record of -32.4 set in 2008

Quesnel – new record of -38.6, previous record of -31.1 set in 1921

Revelstoke – new record of -26.6, previous record of -23.3 set in 1909

Salmon Arm – new record of -30.2, previous record of -26.5 set in 1983

Sechelt – new record of -11.2, previous record of -8.0 set in 1983

Squamish – new record of -11.7, previous record of -11 set in 1990

Summerland – new record of -23, previous record of -18.5 set in 1983

Tatlayoko Lake – new record of -30.9, previous record of -27.8 set in 1964

Trail – new record of -25.7, previous record of -24.0 set in 1983

Vancouver – new record of -13.5, previous record of -11.5 set in 1983

Victoria – new record of -8.4, previous record of -8.3 set in 1998

Victoria Harbour – new record of -9.5, previous record of -7.8 set in 1983

Whistler – new record of -21.4, previous record of -20.0 set in 1951

White Rock – new record of -11.7, previous record of -9.6 set in 1998

Williams Lake – new record of -36, previous record of -33.3 set in 1983

Yoho National Park – new record of -39.6, previous record of -36 set in 1990

Environment Canada's weather records page noted the data "may contain preliminary or unofficial information."

Meteorologist Trevor Smith told CTV News the frigid temperatures were the result of a "truly cold air mass" over the province – the same one that has kept roads covered in snow and ice this week, and resulted in repeated warnings to avoid unnecessary travel.

Conditions are expected to get worse heading into the Christmas weekend, with forecasters expecting a mix of snowfall, freezing rain and ice pellets.

"We have a real mess of conditions coming," Smith said. "To make the transition from such a cold air mass into the milder Pacific air, we kind of have to go through this transition, and that's exactly what we're seeing."

Environment Canada is expecting temperatures to begin warming up for most of the South Coast by Sunday, and to remain more typically mild through the New Year's Eve weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault