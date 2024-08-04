VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Trudeau makes stop at Vancouver's Pride events, does not walk in parade

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people along Davie St. before the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday August 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with people along Davie St. before the Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday August 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.

    Trudeau walked a block in city's West End before the event's official start.

    The prime minister stopped to shake hands and take selfies with people gathering for the parade.

    Shouts of "free Palestine" could be heard from the parade crowd, but many people appeared largely pleased to see Trudeau.

    Trudeau wore a black T-shirt, with an image of a rainbow-coloured feather on the front, grey pants and black running shoes.

    Thousands attend Vancouver's annual Pride Parade, which includes vibrant floats, numerous groups and organizations and joyous people.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

