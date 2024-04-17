Truck driver airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with school bus: Mission RCMP

The driver of a pickup truck was airlifted to hospital after a head-on collision with a school bus outside Mission on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

In a social media post, police said the crash happened on Lougheed Highway near Johnson Road in Deroche.

The Mission RCMP said the pickup truck was travelling west when it reportedly entered the eastbound lane and collided with the bus.

“The sole occupant of the pickup truck sustained serious leg injuries and is being airlifted to hospital,” Mounties wrote.

There were two students on the bus at the time, but police said there were no reported injuries to them or the bus driver.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News the call came in at 5:10 p.m. and it sent seven ground ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene. Paramedics took two people to hospital—one by ground and the other by air—and assessed two more patients at the scene, who did not need to be taken to hospital.

Mounties said a stretch of the highway will be closed for “several hours,” a detour has been set up and to expect delays.