B.C., Alberta premiers announce end to interprovincial wine dispute

A ban on shipping B.C. wine directly to consumers in Alberta has been lifted, according to the premiers of both provinces.

David Eby and Danielle Smith held a joint news conference Tuesday to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding – bringing an end to a months-long dispute.

"This is great news for our wine sector, because it has been challenged – not just by this, what I'll describe as a hiccup, with Alberta – but also the impacts of pretty wild swings in weather, extreme hot and extreme cold temperatures," Eby said.

"This is good for them at a time when they really need it. And so again, I'd like to express my appreciation to Alberta for working with us to come up with a solution that works for everybody so we can move forward."

In January, the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission sent a letter to the wineries informing them investigators had found "tangible evidence" they were selling directly to customers in the province, and said retail stores would stop carrying their products unless they ceased to do so.

The AGLC did not claim the wineries were doing anything illegal, but said the ultimatum was intended to "protect the interests of Alberta retailers and liquor agents."

Smith noted that the deal will go both ways, allowing those in what she described as a "growing" wine sector in the province to ship directly to B.C.

"This means more consumer choice, more market access for businesses, more growth and prosperity for Albertans and British Columbians," she said.

Eby gifted Smith a bottle of rose to mark the occasion.

MLAs in the wine-producing Okanagan applauded Tuesday's announcement, noting that tourists from Alberta will often place orders after visiting the region's wineries.

"This agreement is great news for our wineries and for all those Albertans who want the freedom to choose the wines they want," Roly Russell, who represents Boundary-Similkameen said in a statement.

"Our wine sector underpins so much more of the Okanagan economy as it contributes to our tourism, hospitality industry, fruit harvesting, food security, and our leadership in our made-in-B.C. agricultural industry."