Mounties investigating B.C. brush fire sparked by fireworks at youth party

Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a brush fire that scorched a large swath of a popular seaside park in Nanaimo, saying upwards of 150 young people were partying in the park when the blaze began.

The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Friday at Pipers Lagoon Park, and is believed to have been sparked by fireworks, despite a provincial fire ban taking effect the same day.

Police are now asking anyone with eyewitness or video evidence from the party to contact investigators.

A statement Tuesday from the Nanaimo RCMP says the fire damaged an area of the park measuring 60 metres by 120 metres, but no structures burned and no injuries were reported.

"Police attended after responding to a request for assistance from fire crews who estimated there were upwards of 150 youths in the park, many who were seen to be openly consuming alcohol," the statement said.

'Height of stupidity'

Police cleared the party attendees and their vehicles from the area, while firefighters remained on scene to extinguish the flames and any lingering embers until 5 a.m. Saturday.

"If not for the quick action of responding fire crews, the fire could have caused extensive damage to not only the park but also to nearby homes," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue Chief Tim Doyle called the fire "preventable" and "highly concerning due to the hot, dry conditions that are ideal for wildfires."

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog on Saturday blamed the fire on "some idiots" setting off fireworks in a "very sensitive ecological area," saying the city has been lucky to avoid the very worst of B.C.'s recent wildfire seasons.

"Our turn will no doubt come," the mayor warned, saying the use of fireworks during a provincial fire ban "is the height of stupidity and arrogance."

"These bans and regulations aren't in place just because we love banning and regulating things," Krog added after visiting the site of the damage. "They're in place to protect public assets."

