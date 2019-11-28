VANCOUVER -- Users who found they were unable to use certain functions on social media sites were not alone.

Issues were reported by users trying to post to Facebook, as well as other networking apps owned by the site including Instagram and Messenger.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that the company knew of the problem.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps," he said in an email Thursday morning.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

By 9 a.m. PT, it appeared posts were going through on Facebook and Instagram. Some features were still not working, including post feeds on some Instagram accounts.