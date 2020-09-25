VANCOUVER -- Due to the pandemic we have been unable to travel around the world.

Maille wants to remind home chefs that they can experience a rich and diverse culinary scene within their own kitchens.

Together with chefs from coast to coast they have compiled recipes inspired by cuisines from around the globe.

Chef Charlotte Langley from Scout Canning joined CTV Morning Live to share one of the featured recipes.

The dish she shared is a sherry vinegar cashew cream with Ontario lake trout, wild mushrooms and grainy mustard.

Being in British Columbia, she provides recommendations for incorporating local fish and ingredients.

Check out the full video for some culinary inspiration.