Tourist stabbed in 'completely random and unprovoked' attack in Vancouver, police say

A 28-year-old man visiting Vancouver from New Zealand was stabbed by a stranger in the city's downtown Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at the corner of Nelson and Granville streets in the Granville Entertainment District, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Police said the victim "was allegedly stabbed from behind by a man not known to him" and took himself to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"From what we know so far, this attack appears to be completely random and unprovoked," said Const. Tania Visintin in the VPD release.

"Investigators are looking for a man about 5'5" tall, with a medium complexion. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans, and a blue baseball cap."

Police said no arrests have been made and their investigation is ongoing. They're asking anyone with information to call them at 604-717-4021.