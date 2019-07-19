The provincial government released its annual list of the top ten senior managers working in the public sector who made the most money in the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended on March 31st, with the CEO of a subsidiary of BC Hydro topping the list.

Thomas Bechard, the president and CEO of Powerex - a company that is an electricity marketing subsidiary of BC Hydro – was compensated $938,499 in 2018-19, including a $358,800 salary and a holdback/bonus of more than $500,000 dollars.

The University of British Columbia’s president, Santa J Ono’s total compensation came in at $601,772, while Chris O’Riley the president and COO of BC Hydro had a total compensation of $554,900.

Total compensation incudes salary, holdback or bonus, benefits, pension and any other compensation.

One person earned less than the year before, Brenda Leong - the chair of the BC Securities Commission - took home a total compensation package of $502,848 compared to $639,702 in the 2017-18 year.

Two others on the list – Ken Cretney the president of BC Pavilion Corporation and Andrew Szeri, a vice-president at UBC received total increases of more than $100,000.

The Ministry of Finance releases the list of executive compensation each year. In a release it called the salaries "fair and affordable."

Here’s the full list:

Thomas Bechard, president and CEO, Powerex

Salary: $358,800

Holdback/bonus: $540,000

Benefits: $19,348

Pension: $17,512

All other compensation: $2,839

Total compensation 2018-19: $938,499

Total compensation 2017-18: $898,258

Santa J. Ono, president and vice-chancellor, University of British Columbia

Salary: $470,000

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $11,931

Pension: $46,050

All other compensation: $73,791

Total compensation 2018-19: $601,772

Total compensation 2017-18: $595,848

Chris O'Riley, president and COO, BC Hydro

Salary: $365,190

Holdback/bonus: $34,223

Benefits: $29,273

Pension: $78,516

All other compensation: $47,698

Total compensation 2018-19: $554,900

Total compensation 2017-18: $529,184

Brenda Leong, chair, BC Securities Commission

Salary: $439,764

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $12,754

Pension: $43,317

All other compensation: $7,013

Total compensation 2018-19: $502,848

Total compensation 2017-18: $639,702

Ken Cretney, president and CEO, BC Pavilion Corporation

Salary: $247,797

Holdback/bonus: $173,872

Benefits: $13,254

Pension: $24,408

All other compensation: $13,620

Total compensation 2018-19: $472,951

Total compensation 2017-18: $372,453

Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC

Salary: $381,601

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $17,443

Pension: $67,257

All other compensation: $2,482

Total compensation 2018-19: $468,783

Total compensation 2017-18: $382,132

Andrew Szeri, vice-president academic and provost, University of British Columbia

Salary: $395,698

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $8,312

Pension: $38,620

All other compensation: $1,785

Total compensation 2018-19: $444,415

Total compensation 2017-18: $326,124

Andrew Petter, president, Simon Fraser University

Salary: $328,870

Holdback/bonus: $33,000

Benefits: $9,986

Pension: $32,468

All other compensation: $35,586

Total compensation 2018-19: $439,910

Total compensation 2017-18: $439,460

James Cassels, president and vice chancellor, University of Victoria

Salary: $378,388

Holdback/bonus: $0

Benefits: $7,318

Pension: $47,138

All other compensation: $135

Total compensation 2018-19: $432,979

Total compensation 2017-18: $423,215

Mark Poweska, executive vice-president, operations, BC Hydro

Salary: $285,667

Holdback/bonus: $54,303

Benefits: $20,484

Pension: $61,418

All other compensation: $874

Total compensation 2018-19: $422,746

Total compensation 2017-18: $405,720

Note: Total compensation includes base salary, holdback or bonus, statutory and health benefits and pension contributions, as well as other allowances and/or payments, which may include vacation payout, sick leave payout, vehicle allowance, paid parking, severance/salary continuance, retirement allowance, professional fees and administrative leave.