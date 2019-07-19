Top 10 public sector executive salaries released
Thomas Bechard, the CEO of BC Hydro subsidiary Powerex, made the most money of senior managers working in the public sector. (BC Hydro)
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 4:17PM PDT
The provincial government released its annual list of the top ten senior managers working in the public sector who made the most money in the 2018-19 fiscal year that ended on March 31st, with the CEO of a subsidiary of BC Hydro topping the list.
Thomas Bechard, the president and CEO of Powerex - a company that is an electricity marketing subsidiary of BC Hydro – was compensated $938,499 in 2018-19, including a $358,800 salary and a holdback/bonus of more than $500,000 dollars.
The University of British Columbia’s president, Santa J Ono’s total compensation came in at $601,772, while Chris O’Riley the president and COO of BC Hydro had a total compensation of $554,900.
Total compensation incudes salary, holdback or bonus, benefits, pension and any other compensation.
One person earned less than the year before, Brenda Leong - the chair of the BC Securities Commission - took home a total compensation package of $502,848 compared to $639,702 in the 2017-18 year.
Two others on the list – Ken Cretney the president of BC Pavilion Corporation and Andrew Szeri, a vice-president at UBC received total increases of more than $100,000.
The Ministry of Finance releases the list of executive compensation each year. In a release it called the salaries "fair and affordable."
Here’s the full list:
-
Thomas Bechard, president and CEO, Powerex
Salary: $358,800
Holdback/bonus: $540,000
Benefits: $19,348
Pension: $17,512
All other compensation: $2,839
Total compensation 2018-19: $938,499
Total compensation 2017-18: $898,258
-
Santa J. Ono, president and vice-chancellor, University of British Columbia
Salary: $470,000
Holdback/bonus: $0
Benefits: $11,931
Pension: $46,050
All other compensation: $73,791
Total compensation 2018-19: $601,772
Total compensation 2017-18: $595,848
-
Chris O'Riley, president and COO, BC Hydro
Salary: $365,190
Holdback/bonus: $34,223
Benefits: $29,273
Pension: $78,516
All other compensation: $47,698
Total compensation 2018-19: $554,900
Total compensation 2017-18: $529,184
-
Brenda Leong, chair, BC Securities Commission
Salary: $439,764
Holdback/bonus: $0
Benefits: $12,754
Pension: $43,317
All other compensation: $7,013
Total compensation 2018-19: $502,848
Total compensation 2017-18: $639,702
-
Ken Cretney, president and CEO, BC Pavilion Corporation
Salary: $247,797
Holdback/bonus: $173,872
Benefits: $13,254
Pension: $24,408
All other compensation: $13,620
Total compensation 2018-19: $472,951
Total compensation 2017-18: $372,453
-
Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC
Salary: $381,601
Holdback/bonus: $0
Benefits: $17,443
Pension: $67,257
All other compensation: $2,482
Total compensation 2018-19: $468,783
Total compensation 2017-18: $382,132
-
Andrew Szeri, vice-president academic and provost, University of British Columbia
Salary: $395,698
Holdback/bonus: $0
Benefits: $8,312
Pension: $38,620
All other compensation: $1,785
Total compensation 2018-19: $444,415
Total compensation 2017-18: $326,124
-
Andrew Petter, president, Simon Fraser University
Salary: $328,870
Holdback/bonus: $33,000
Benefits: $9,986
Pension: $32,468
All other compensation: $35,586
Total compensation 2018-19: $439,910
Total compensation 2017-18: $439,460
-
James Cassels, president and vice chancellor, University of Victoria
Salary: $378,388
Holdback/bonus: $0
Benefits: $7,318
Pension: $47,138
All other compensation: $135
Total compensation 2018-19: $432,979
Total compensation 2017-18: $423,215
-
Mark Poweska, executive vice-president, operations, BC Hydro
Salary: $285,667
Holdback/bonus: $54,303
Benefits: $20,484
Pension: $61,418
All other compensation: $874
Total compensation 2018-19: $422,746
Total compensation 2017-18: $405,720
Note: Total compensation includes base salary, holdback or bonus, statutory and health benefits and pension contributions, as well as other allowances and/or payments, which may include vacation payout, sick leave payout, vehicle allowance, paid parking, severance/salary continuance, retirement allowance, professional fees and administrative leave.