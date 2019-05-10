

CTV News Vancouver





A 16-month-old child who was found in a hot car in Burnaby, B.C. Thursday afternoon has died.

The toddler was discovered on Inman Avenue near Kingsway, triggering a massive emergency response that involved more than half a dozen police cruisers.

The child was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.

Few other details about the incident have been confirmed, but the RCMP is expected to provide more information Friday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.