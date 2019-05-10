Toddler dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby
Police respond after a toddler was found in a hot car in Burnaby, B.C. on May 9, 2019. (Twitter/ahjayy)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Friday, May 10, 2019 11:19AM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 10, 2019 11:28AM PDT
A 16-month-old child who was found in a hot car in Burnaby, B.C. Thursday afternoon has died.
The toddler was discovered on Inman Avenue near Kingsway, triggering a massive emergency response that involved more than half a dozen police cruisers.
The child was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved.
Few other details about the incident have been confirmed, but the RCMP is expected to provide more information Friday morning.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.