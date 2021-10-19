Tire shortage could put pressure on winter drivers

VANCOUVER -

Check your tires. It's not too soon to get a jump on winter driving because tire dealers are afraid of running out of some tires.

"It's a difficult year, this year. The tire industry halted production for about two months," said Victor Badillo, manager of Fountain Tire on Marine Drive in Vancouver.

And it's all across the country.

Frances Ranger wasted no time in getting her winter tires put on at an Ontario Kal Tire store.

"My husband was on the ball and made the appointment nice and early," she said.

It is always a good idea, because at this time of the year, you never know when the snow will fall and you could be turned around on some B.C. mountain roads without winter tires. You could also risk getting a $121 fine for not having winter tires.

Winter tires with the mountain and snowflake symbol are the best for snow and cold. Although in B.C., the M + S are good in many areas off mountains.

According to the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada, 72 per cent of Canadians chose winter tires in 2020. However, that number was lower in B.C. at 60 per cent.

No matter which tires you choose, get it done soon.

"I would really recommend shopping early. Especially if you're looking for a specific brand or sizing," said Ron Pierce of Kal Tire.

Kal Tire says it's well stocked but that could change with supply shortage issues.

"I carry a number of tires in stock. At least the most popular sizes," added Badillo.

He also expects some delays and shortages and recommends calling ahead to book your appointment and to make sure your tires are in stock. New orders could take time to deliver.

There could also be a 10 to 15 per cent increase on the price of tires coming from Asia because of pandemic shipping problems.

Now is also a good time to check your tire pressure and measure the amount of tread you have left. If your vehicle has a tire pressure monitoring system, make sure to reset it after switching out your tires.