Tips to help pets and backyard wildlife deal with B.C.'s cold snap

With much of the province under extreme cold warnings and even the usually temperate South Coast seeing wind chill values of -20 C and below, B.C. animal organizations are sharing tips on how people can help both wild and domestic animals cope with the cold.

The Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. says it typically takes in more birds – particularly Anna's hummingbirds, varied thrushes and songbirds – during periods of extreme cold.

In a news release, the association says birds are "naturally equipped to handle the cold weather," but people can still help their backyard wildlife by ensuring water, shelter and food is available.

The WRA says melting or breaking up ice on backyard ponds or providing a shallow dish of water can ensure birds still have access to fresh water.

Likewise, leaving fallen leaves and other plant material undisturbed over the winter can provide birds with a place to forage for seeds and bugs during cold weather.

The most common reasons for birds to end up in the WRA's care during cold snaps are window collisions and low blood sugar, the association says.

“For those dedicated to hummingbird feeding, keeping feeders thawed and clean is incredibly important during a cold snap to prevent injuries and the spread of disease,” says Jackie McQuillan, the association's support centre manager, in the release.

Pets can also suffer negative effects from the cold weather, says Jodi Dunlop, manager of the BC SPCA's Vancouver branch.

She joined CTV Morning Live on Friday to share some tips for keeping pets safe during the cold.

"We recommend that all animals are coming in during this cold snap," Dunlop said. "When you are out walking your dogs, take them for shorter walks and just more often. Don't go out for your hour(-long) morning walk when it's, you know, minus five, because it's very hard on them."

Dogs with short, smooth hair can also benefit from wearing a warm dog sweater or coat, she said.

Getting dogs used to wearing foot coverings is also a good idea, Dunlop said, as road salt can damage the pads on their feet. Shorter, more frequent walks also help mitigate this risk for dogs that don't like to wear boots, she added.

Dunlop also warned pet owners to keep an eye on their animals when they're outside during the cold, particularly in places where the animals might find antifreeze.

"Antifreeze is very interesting to dogs and cats," she said. "They will drink it and, unfortunately, we do see animals that pass from antifreeze poisoning."