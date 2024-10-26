Three seriously injured in stabbing at New Westminster casino

Three people have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a New Westminster casino in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mounties were called to reports of a stabbing at a restaurant within the Starlight Casino at 12:29 a.m. Saturday morning, police said in a release.

Police arrived to find three victims who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening cuts, who were provided first-aid at the scene and transported to hospital.

The stabbings had occurred during a fight between two groups of people, carrying edged weapons and unknown to each other, on the patio of the restaurant inside the Starlight Casino, police said.

One suspect was arrested at the scene with the help of witnesses, while police are working to identify and find the other suspects.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident,” said Sergeant Andrew Leaver.

“Within minutes of receiving the call to 9-1-1 our officers located and arrested one suspect. We’re asking for the public to help us in identifying the other individuals involved in this altercation.”

The New Westminster Police Department are urging anyone with information, including video footage from the casino between midnight and 1 a.m., to contact the Major Crime Unit at 604-529-2430 or email mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.