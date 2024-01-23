Three Italians named as victims in helicopter crash near Terrace, B.C.

Three Italians have been identified as the victims in the crash of a helicopter outside Terrace, B.C.

Italy's news agency ANSA quotes sources as saying one of those killed is Heiner Junior Oberrauch, while his brother Jakob Oberrauch was among the four people injured in Monday's crash during a heli-skiing trip.

Jakob Oberrauch is the CEO of Sportler Group, an outdoor sport clothing company.

ANSA reports that he is in hospital and conscious.

The agency doesn't name the other two Italians who died Monday afternoon when the helicopter went down in the mountains with seven people aboard.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing, based in Terrace, confirmed in a news release that one of its helicopters had crashed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.