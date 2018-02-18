

Megan Devlin, CTV Vancouver





BC Hydro crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as well as Vancouver Island after an icy blast of arctic weather Saturday night.

Just over 5,500 customers in the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast lost power overnight. Just over 6,000 more customers on Vancouver Island woke up without power.

Parts of Metro Vancouver saw snow overnight that caused multiple power outages and made roads treacherous.

Environment Canada forecaster Greg Pearce told CTV News on Saturday that temperatures are expected to stay low until Monday.

"The really cold air starts to come in later in the day Sunday and Monday," he said. "Monday it [could] drop down to negative five or negative seven degrees in the city."

The seasonal high for this time of year is about 7 C.

The snowfall brought good news for skiers and snowboarders looking to enjoy Vancouver's North Shore mountains, though. Cypress got 14 centimetres of fresh snow, Grouse got 25 centimetres and Mount Seymour saw 38 centimetres.