BC Hydro crews are working to restore power for thousands in the Fraser Valley in the wake of a winter storm that left parts of the region covered in ice.

Freezing rain knocked out power to 9,000 customers in Abbotsford and Mission on Thursday, hydro officials said. While all available resources were deployed, the difficult conditions and extensive damage meant many residents of the area woke up in the dark on Friday.

A blanket of ice between two and four centimetres thick covered much of the affected area, cracking branches and entire trees under its weight. Hydro crews had to carefully remove tree limbs from downed power lines before getting to work on repairs.

Crews were unable to provide an estimate for when the lights will come back on with another blast of winter weather looming in the forecast.

The valley falls under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada. Pockets of freezing drizzle are expected near Abbotsford through to mid-evening before the winds shift and precipitation becomes a mix of rain and snow.

The Fraser Valley is also under a winter storm warning and could see more freezing rain through the day Friday. Caused by a strengthening storm system that formed just west of Washington State, the freezing rain is expected to last until midnight before switching over to snow.

Chilliwack is expected to see the most significant amount of ice, the weather agency warned.

As much as 20 centimetres of snow could accumulate into Saturday in parts of the Fraser Valley, while areas near Hope may see as much as 30 centimetres by midday Saturday.

Environment Canada advised drivers to consider postponing travel if possible, and if not, to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions.

To check the status or report an outage, or for information on how to prepare for an outage, visit BC Hydro's website.