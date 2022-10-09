Thousands gather in Vancouver amid ongoing protests over Mahsa Amini's death in Iran

Thousands gathered in Vancouver for the fourth straight week in support of protests that erupted in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.

Chants of 'Freedom for Iran" and 'Justice for Iran' rang out as the crowd, many waving flags, marched through the streets of downtown.

Organizer Tamineh Sadeghi says there are no plans to stop showing up every Saturday, saying the demonstrators' tenacity comes from both their connection to loved ones in Iran and their commitment to their ultimate goal.

"That's why we see, every week, no matter what, they come and they show their support for Iranians because many of these people still have family back home or they go and come back. So that's why they are aiming – until the end of the regime – to be on the street and support the Iranian's movement," she told CTV News.

Thousands of Iranians began taking to the streets across the country following 22- Amini's death in mid-September. The 22-yar old died two days after she was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Solidarity rallies, like the ones that have been drawing thousands to the Vancouver Art Gallery for the last four Saturdays, have been organized in cities around the world.

"Support for the Iranians is becoming more and more, and we see Canadian governments, for example, are haring the voice of Iranians," Sadeghi said.

Premier John Horgan issued a statement earlier in the week, expressing solidarity with protesters in B.C. and beyond.

“Iranian women, and those around the world standing with them, are calling for justice, freedom and the right to choose their religious expression," he wrote.

For the many British Columbians who have family and friends in Iran, this is an incredibly difficult time. The courage of Iranian women and their allies reminds us that we must stand together in support of women’s rights – across generations, gender and geography."

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that more than 10,000 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard will be forever barred from Canada, and told a news conference his government plans to "massively expand targeted sanctions."

Sadeghi said that protesters in Iran are standing up against the regime at extraordinary personal risk, and said protesters in Canada have an obligation to continue to show up and "be the voice" for those who are being silenced.

"We need to support Iranians who are losing their lives on the street. Most of them are young," she said.

The nationwide demonstrations have marked the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years. Women have removed their veils in defiance of the clerical establishment while furious crowds called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The crackdown was swift and brutal and clashes between Iranian protesters and security forces have turned deadly. Internet access has been restricted across the country to try to prevent further organizing.

On Saturday, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights said at least 185 people had been killed in the protests, including at least 19 children.

With files from The Associated Press and the Canadian Press