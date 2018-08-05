

Tens of thousands of people flooded the streets of downtown Vancouver for the 40th annual Pride parade Sunday, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and several of his cabinet members.

Trudeau was joined by Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan as they led a rainbow-coloured procession behind them. Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson also joined the for a brief period of time.

The prime minister also spoke at a Pride breakfast earlier on Sunday, during which he called for greater acceptance of those in the LGBTQ2+ community.

A total of about 500,000 people are expected to attend the parade and ensuing festivities, many of whom shared photos and videos on social media using the hashtags #VancouverPride and #VanPride.

The parade comes just a day after another estimated half a million people descended on the very same streets for the finale of the Honda Celebration of Light.

While the busy BC Day long weekend is good news for the region's tourism industry, those trying get through the city's downtown core by car ran into delays caused by road closures and heavy traffic.

The cost of hotels in the area also skyrocketed ahead of the long weekend, with last-minute travellers facing rates as high as $1,100 a night.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith and The Canadian Press.

Stopped now for a moment. Trudeau is joined by several ministers and local MPs @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/cws4ojZKbA — Breanna Karstens-Smith (@BreannaCTV) August 5, 2018

We are happy to be at #VancouverPride for another year. Look for the #Canucks Float! pic.twitter.com/9hokiskjBw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) August 5, 2018