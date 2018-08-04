

Long weekends in the Lower Mainland often mean long lineups at the border, and the start of the B.C. Day long weekend was no exception.

Massive lineups could be seen at the Peace Arch border crossing Saturday morning, with drivers on their way to the United States reportedly waiting more than three hours to cross.

Even just getting to the border took patience. Highway 99 was backed up to 16th Avenue for much of the morning and into the early afternoon, and traffic at Abbotsford’s Sumas border crossing was similarly snarled:

Please be advised that the Sumas Border Crossing is backed up all the way through Hwy 1, South Fraser Way bypass and all the way to Harris. If you are planning on crossing the border please go through a different border. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 4, 2018

Those staying home for the long weekend also faced some difficult traffic conditions with numerous festivals and celebrations taking place in and around downtown Vancouver.

On Saturday, the conclusion of the 2018 Honda Celebration of Light meant road closures in the West End and Kitsilano, and many of the same roads were scheduled to closed Sunday for Vancouver Pride.

Also taking place this weekend is the Powell Street Festival, the annual celebration of Japanese culture in Oppenheimer Park.