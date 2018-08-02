

The Vancouver Pride Festival draws thousands of people all over the world, both to take in the annual parade and to enjoy the nightlife.

Recreational drugs are sometimes a part of that nightlife, but in a city where the opioid crisis is constantly claiming new victims, health officials are urging users to have substances tested first.

"Queer and trans people care about their health and this is just making sure they have all the resources they need to make sure they have a safe and fun time at Pride," said Len Tooley.

Tooley is the manager of research and evaluation at the Community Based Research Centre for Gay Men's Health, a non-profit charitable organization that aims to address health and social issues.

The testing takes place Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Health Initiatives for Men clinic on Davies Street. Volunteers will use equipment from Vancouver Coastal Health to test the drugs.

"No names or identifying information will be collected," Tooley explained.

"People can come in and go. It's just a service that's being provided. The Vancouver Police Department is aware of it and has given the OK as well."

No one will be forced to hand over their drugs, even if they are contaminated.

In addition to helping users avoid overdose from drugs laced with more powerful substances such as fentanyl, testing also gives health officials valuable data about what's actually in the local supply.

"What we're seeing is that drugs are largely not what people think they are," said Vancouver Coastal Health's Dr. Mark Lysyshyn.

"Something like 65 per cent of the drugs that we check at Insite are not what people think they are."

