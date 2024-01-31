This B.C. community just broke a weather record that stood for nearly 150 years

Dozens more temperature records – including one from the 19th century – were broken in B.C. on Tuesday as "a very mild airmass" lingered over the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In an update Wednesday morning, the weather agency listed 23 B.C. communities that broke or tied their daily maximum temperature records for Jan. 30 on Tuesday, and another 16 that broke or tied records for highest daily minimum temperature.

Leading the way with the highest record-breaking temperature was Abbotsford, which saw the mercury rise to 18.4 C on Tuesday, a full five degrees warmer than the previous record of 13.4 C set in 1995.

Farther east, Agassiz broke a record that had been in place for 93 years, recording a high of 17.1 C, surpassing the previous mark of 14.4 C set back in 1931.

That was tied for the oldest high temperature record set Tuesday. Estevan Point on Vancouver Island's west coast also broke a Jan. 30 record from 1931, with Tuesday's high reaching 14 C, narrowly beating the previous record for the day of 13.9 C.

The full list of daily high temperature records set or tied Tuesday follows, in alphabetical order.

Abbotsford area: New record of 18.4 C, old record of 13.4 C set in 1995

Agassiz area: New record of 17.1 C, old record of 14.4 C set in 1931

Blue River area: New record of 9.7 C, old record of 8.6 C set in 1989

Cache Creek area: New record of 15.2 C, old record of 14 C set in 1989

Clinton area: New record of 9.4 C, old record of 8 C set in 1989

Dease Lake area: New record of 5.9 C, old record of 5 C set in 1984

Esquimalt area: New record of 15.4 C, old record of 14.1 C set in 1995

Estevan Point area: New record of 14 C, old record of 13.9 C set in 1931

Gonzales Point area: New record of 15.4 C, old record of 14.1 C set in 1995

Hope area: New record of 14.3 C, old record of 13.8 C set in 1989

Lytton area: Tied record of 15 C set in 1971

Mackenzie area: New record of 8.6 C, old record of 8.4 C set in 1993

Prince George area: Tied record of 12.2 C set in 1935

Puntzi Mountain area: New record of 8.1 C, old record of 7.5 C set in 1997

Quesnel area: New record of 12.7 C, old record of 11.5 C set in 1997

Sechelt area: New record of 13.6 C, old record of 13.3 C set in 1960

Sparwood area: New record of 11.1 C, old record of 7.2 C set in 1971

Squamish area: New record of 12.4 C, old record of 12.2 C set in 2007

Victoria area: New record of 14.1 C, old record of 14 C set in 1995

West Vancouver area: New record of 17.8 C, old record of 15.5 C set in 1995

Whistler area: New record of 8.2 C, old record of 7.8 C set in 1962

Williams Lake area: New record of 10.5 C, old record of 9.3 C set in 1997

Yoho National Park area: New record of 7.4 C, old record of 6.1 C set in 1962

147-year-old record broken

Agassiz and Estevan Point had the oldest records for Jan. 30 high temperatures surpassed Tuesday, but there was another, even older record set for the highest daily minimum temperature in Greater Victoria.

The provincial capital's Gonzales Point weather station – which is technically located in Oak Bay – has been measuring temperatures since 1874. Before Tuesday, the highest daily low temperature it had ever recorded for Jan. 30 was in 1877, its third year of existence.

On that date 147 years ago, the temperature never dropped below 8.9 C. On Tuesday, it never dropped below 10.1 C.

The full list of high daily minimum temperature records set Tuesday follows, again in alphabetical order.

Abbotsford area: New record of 10.8 C, old record of 8.2 C set in 1992

Blue River area: New record of 0.5 C, old record of 0 C set in 1992

Clinton area: New record of 1.8 C, old record of 0 C set in 1992

Duncan area: New record of 9.8 C, old record of 8.5 C set in 1992

Fort Nelson area: New record of 0.4 C, old record of -1.1 C set in 1993

Malahat area: New record of 8.9 C, old record of 8.1 C set in 1992

Nelson area: New record of 3.3 C, old record of 3 C set in 2005

Pemberton area: New record of 2.1 C, old record of 2 C set in 1989

Pitt Meadows area: New record of 9.5 C, old record of 7.8 C set in 1935

Richmond area: New record of 10.9 C, old record of 8.9 C set in 1992

Salmon Arm area: New record of 2.4 C, old record of 1.6 C set in 1998

Squamish area: Tied record of 7 C set in 1989

Vancouver area: New record of 9.2 C, old record of 8.9 C set in 1992

Victoria Gonzales area: New record of 10.1 C old record of 8.9 C set in 1877

West Vancouver area: New record of 10.7 C, old record of 8 C set in 1992

White Rock area: New record of 11.4 C, old record of 10 C set in 1992

Environment and Climate Change Canada says its temperature records are "derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that were active during the period of record."

The data is considered preliminary and does not constitute a final report.

Tuesday was the second day in a row that dozens of B.C. communities saw new warm weather records.

The unseasonably warm temperatures have come alongside a series of atmospheric rivers, which have caused flooding and a state of local emergency in Pemberton, as well as flood watches and weather advisories across the South Coast.

High freezing levels have caused snow to melt, exacerbating flooding concerns and wreaking havoc on the ski season in Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains.