'They were labelled as gang associates': Cactus Club apologizes after police called on table of South Asian students

TikTok video shows Coquitlam RCMP officers speaking with a group of South Asian students who were asked to leave a Cactus Club restaurant on Feb. 5, 2022. (TikTok/jasmeenab) TikTok video shows Coquitlam RCMP officers speaking with a group of South Asian students who were asked to leave a Cactus Club restaurant on Feb. 5, 2022. (TikTok/jasmeenab)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener