    • 'They are not taking this decision lightly': Wildfire forces Williams Lake, B.C., seniors homes to move residents

    Firefighters continue to battle raging wildfires in B.C.’s Cariboo Region, and concern is growing that recent weather could worsen the situation.

    Lorne Doerkson, the MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, posted a video to social media on Monday night saying a recent thunderstorm likely sparked more wildfires in the area.

    The BC Conservative MLA went on to say he had a phone call with Health Minister Adrian Dix, during which they discussed the province's plan to evacuate several seniors homes in the Williams Lake area.

    “He has made it clear to me that out of an abundance of caution, they are going to move our seniors to a different community,” said Doerkson.

    “They are not taking this decision lightly.”

    He said the planning began Monday evening for Deni House and Cariboo Place, and on Tuesday, Williams Lake Seniors Village will move. The location remains to be determined, but Doerskon says he will update the community as soon as information becomes available.

    According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Williams Lake River Valley blaze has grown to 40 hectares since it was discovered on Sunday night. An evacuation alert remains in effect.

    In a statement, Evan Dean, the director of protective services for Williams Lake, said the local fire department, BC Wildfire Service and other crews have gained significant ground containing the fire.

    “Currently, crews are working on securing perimeter lines, as well as extinguishing hot spots,” said Dean.

    “Out of an abundance of caution, alerts remain in effect for the Mackenzie Avenue, Woodland, Westridge and Country Club areas due to potential spotting or reignition caused by extreme weather.”

    The city also wrote that all lake access to Williams Lake remains closed until further notice for any recreational or public use as emergency aircraft will be utilizing it for water.

    Currently, more than 360 wildfires are burning in B.C., with more than 70 sparked in the last day.

    On Monday, the BC Wildfire Service reported over 20,000 lighting strikes on Sunday, with the majority occurring in the northern part of the province.

    Officials say 977 firefighters have been deployed with 178 aviation crews.

