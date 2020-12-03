VANCOUVER -- A day after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced major changes to adult and youth team sports in B.C., a list of what exactly is restricted has been posted by the province.

During her COVID-19 briefing Wednesday, Henry said some activities like team sports and group fitness classes are risky during the pandemic, because the disease can spread so easily. She explained rules have changed not because people weren't following the guidelines, but because those guidelines are no longer enough.

"I know these restrictions put an added burden on what is already a difficult time for all of us, and it seems never-ending as we're moving into December, but they are what is required right now," Henry said Wednesday.

According to the province's website on COVID-19 restrictions updated on Dec. 3, all indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and older are suspended. The following sports are included in that list:

Basketball

Cheerleading

Combat sports

Floor hockey

Floor ringette

Road hockey

Ice hockey

Ringette

Martial arts

Netball

Team skating

Soccer

Volleyball

Indoor bowling

Lawn bowling

Curling

Lacrosse

Hockey

Ultimate

Rugby

Football

Baseball

Softball

Some high-intensity indoor group physical activities were already "prohibited indefinitely," including hot yoga and spin classes.

As well, some changes have been made to indoor and outdoor sports for those under 19. Games, tournaments and competitions are temporarily suspended, but individual drills and modified activities can continue. Spectators aren't allowed at any sport activities.

On Wednesday, Henry said gyms where people exercise individually can stay open as long as they have a COVID-19 safety plan, and it is strictly followed. Group activities in those facilities can't operate, however.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione