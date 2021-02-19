VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added several flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures over the last few days.

The flights in question took off from or landed at B.C. airports between Feb. 3 and 12.

Details of the affected flights follow.

Feb. 3: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8550 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 16 to 22)

Feb. 9: WestJet flight 3110 from Kelowna to Calgary (rows 15 to 21)

Feb. 12: Aeromexico flight 9644 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows nine to 15)

Feb. 12: Air Canada flight 114 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 33 to 39)

Feb. 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8050 from Victoria to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

Anyone who was on any of the flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the specified rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving in B.C. from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Canada also requires international travellers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board flights bound for Canada, and beginning on Feb. 22, they will be required to spend their first three days of quarantine under supervision in a hotel.

None of those rules apply to domestic travellers, though health officials have been warning against non-essential domestic travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, public notifications are posted on the BCCDC's website.