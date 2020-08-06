VANCOUVER -- Recently updated data from the province's auto insurance provider suggests which of B.C.'s intersections see the most cyclist-involved collisions.

The data was posted last month and compiled from crash reports filed to the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia.

Here's a quick look at the numbers.



All of B.C.

Looking at the entire province, the following intersections saw the most crashes between 2015 and 2019.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all intersections in the top were in the City of Vancouver. Because some intersections had the same crash numbers, more than 10 are included:

Dunsmuir and Hornby streets – 28 crashes Burrard Street at the Burrard Bridge and Pacific Street – 26 crashes Campbell Avenue and Union Street – 19 crashes Beatty and Dunsmuir streets at the Dunsmuir Viaduct – 17 crashes Cambie and Dunsmuir streets – 16 crashes Arbutus Street and York Avenue – 15 crashes Burrard and Harwood streets – 15 crashes East Hastings and Main streets – 15 crashes Main and Union streets – 15 crashes Abbott and West Pender streets – 13 crashes Adanac Street and McLean Drive – 13 crashes Cambie Street Bridge and West 2nd Avenue – 13 crashes



Other Lower Mainland intersections

Filtering just by Lower Mainland gives the same list, but here are the intersections in some Lower Mainland municipalities that saw the highest number of cyclist-involved crashes reported to ICBC.

When more than one intersection is tied, all are given.

Abbotsford: South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street

Burnaby: Gilmore Street and Lougheed Highway

Chilliwack: Railway Avenue and Young Road

Coquitlam: Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street

Delta: 120 Street and 64 Avenue

Langley: 200 Street and Fraser Highway

Maple Ridge: 228 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road

New Westminster: Boyd and Howes streets, and East Columbia and Richmond streets

North Vancouver: Lynn Avenue and Main Street, Main Street and Mountain Highway, and Marine Drive and Pemberton Avenue

Pitt Meadows: 124 Avenue and Harris Road, and Airport Way and Harris Road

Port Coquitlam: Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street

Richmond: Garden City Road and Granville Avenue, and Granville Avenue at No. 3 Road

Squamish: Garibaldi Way and Government Road

Surrey: 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard

West Vancouver: 16th Street and Marine Drive

Whistler: Lorimer Road and Northlands Boulevard

White Rock: Buena Vista Avenue and Finlay Street

Looking for your community? Check out this map, and filter by municipality.



Vancouver Island

On the island, the most crashes involving cyclists were reported at the following intersections:

Catherine Street and Esquimalt Road in Victoria Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street in Victoria Fort Street and Lee Avenue in Victoria Bay and Blanshard streets in Victoria Cadboro Bay Road and Fort Street and Foul Bay Road in Victoria Fort Street and Richmond Avenue and Richmond Road in Victoria Vancouver and Yates Streets in Victoria Cedar Hill Road and Finlayson Street in Saanich Cook Street and Pandora Avenue in Victoria Douglas and Finlayson streets in Victoria Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria



Southern Interior

In B.C.'s Southern Interior, these are the intersections with the most reported crashes, all of which are in Kelowna:

Harvey Avenue and Richter Street Gordon Drive and Springfield Road Gordon Drive and Klo Road Hollywood Road and Highway 33 West Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street Bernard Avenue and Water Street Harvey Avenue and Spall Road Burtch and Springfield roads Cooper and Springfield roads Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue

If you're looking for a specific municipality, go to this map and filter by Southern Interior and scroll through the list.



North Central B.C.

In the region defined by ICBC as "North Central," the following intersections saw the most crashes reported to involve cyclists – all of which are in Prince George.

Other municipalities with reported crashes only saw one per intersection highlighted by the insurance corporation