These are the most dangerous intersections for B.C. cyclists, according to ICBC data
A man is silhouetted while cycling at sunset at Iona Beach Regional Park, in Richmond, B.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Recently updated data from the province's auto insurance provider suggests which of B.C.'s intersections see the most cyclist-involved collisions.
The data was posted last month and compiled from crash reports filed to the Insurance Bureau of British Columbia.
Here's a quick look at the numbers.
All of B.C.
Looking at the entire province, the following intersections saw the most crashes between 2015 and 2019.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, all intersections in the top were in the City of Vancouver. Because some intersections had the same crash numbers, more than 10 are included:
- Dunsmuir and Hornby streets – 28 crashes
- Burrard Street at the Burrard Bridge and Pacific Street – 26 crashes
- Campbell Avenue and Union Street – 19 crashes
- Beatty and Dunsmuir streets at the Dunsmuir Viaduct – 17 crashes
- Cambie and Dunsmuir streets – 16 crashes
- Arbutus Street and York Avenue – 15 crashes
- Burrard and Harwood streets – 15 crashes
- East Hastings and Main streets – 15 crashes
- Main and Union streets – 15 crashes
- Abbott and West Pender streets – 13 crashes
- Adanac Street and McLean Drive – 13 crashes
Cambie Street Bridge and West 2nd Avenue – 13 crashes
Other Lower Mainland intersections
Filtering just by Lower Mainland gives the same list, but here are the intersections in some Lower Mainland municipalities that saw the highest number of cyclist-involved crashes reported to ICBC.
When more than one intersection is tied, all are given.
- Abbotsford: South Fraser Way and Trethewey Street
- Burnaby: Gilmore Street and Lougheed Highway
- Chilliwack: Railway Avenue and Young Road
- Coquitlam: Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street
- Delta: 120 Street and 64 Avenue
- Langley: 200 Street and Fraser Highway
- Maple Ridge: 228 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road
- New Westminster: Boyd and Howes streets, and East Columbia and Richmond streets
- North Vancouver: Lynn Avenue and Main Street, Main Street and Mountain Highway, and Marine Drive and Pemberton Avenue
- Pitt Meadows: 124 Avenue and Harris Road, and Airport Way and Harris Road
- Port Coquitlam: Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street
- Richmond: Garden City Road and Granville Avenue, and Granville Avenue at No. 3 Road
- Squamish: Garibaldi Way and Government Road
- Surrey: 102 Avenue and King George Boulevard
- West Vancouver: 16th Street and Marine Drive
- Whistler: Lorimer Road and Northlands Boulevard
- White Rock: Buena Vista Avenue and Finlay Street
Looking for your community? Check out this map, and filter by municipality.
Vancouver Island
On the island, the most crashes involving cyclists were reported at the following intersections:
- Catherine Street and Esquimalt Road in Victoria
- Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street in Victoria
- Fort Street and Lee Avenue in Victoria
- Bay and Blanshard streets in Victoria
- Cadboro Bay Road and Fort Street and Foul Bay Road in Victoria
- Fort Street and Richmond Avenue and Richmond Road in Victoria
- Vancouver and Yates Streets in Victoria
- Cedar Hill Road and Finlayson Street in Saanich
- Cook Street and Pandora Avenue in Victoria
- Douglas and Finlayson streets in Victoria
Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria
Southern Interior
In B.C.'s Southern Interior, these are the intersections with the most reported crashes, all of which are in Kelowna:
- Harvey Avenue and Richter Street
- Gordon Drive and Springfield Road
- Gordon Drive and Klo Road
- Hollywood Road and Highway 33 West
- Bernard Avenue and Ethel Street
- Bernard Avenue and Water Street
- Harvey Avenue and Spall Road
- Burtch and Springfield roads
- Cooper and Springfield roads
- Gordon Drive and Sutherland Avenue
If you're looking for a specific municipality, go to this map and filter by Southern Interior and scroll through the list.
North Central B.C.
In the region defined by ICBC as "North Central," the following intersections saw the most crashes reported to involve cyclists – all of which are in Prince George.
Other municipalities with reported crashes only saw one per intersection highlighted by the insurance corporation
- 15th Avenue and Carney Street
- 15th Avenue and Central Street West
- 5th Avenue and Ospika Boulevard
- 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue and George Street
- Ospika Boulevard and Pinewood Avenue