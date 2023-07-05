'The whole place is just silted up': Commercial fishing boats having tough time navigating through Steveston Harbour

The Steveston Harbour Authority says the channel of water in the south Fraser River requires immediate dredging and is calling on the federal government for funding support.

Over the last 24 hours, two more boats became stuck in Steveston Harbour as a result of increased sediment and low tide.

The general manager of the non-profit Steveston Harbour Authority, which manages the federally-owned harbour, says the issue is only getting worse and continues to negatively impact the local fishing industry.

“It’s extremely frustrating," said Jaime Gusto. "I mean, the harbour will be at a standstill if we don’t get funding. Boats won’t be able to unload their catch – they won’t be able to access the 45 businesses here.”

So far, the City of Richmond, the provincial government and the Steveston Harbour Authority have committed more than $2 million each to help fund dredging the harbour. Fisheries and Oceans Canada – the federal department that owns the harbour -- has yet to commit any funding.

CTV News reached out to Fisheries and Oceans Canada Wednesday for comment but did not receive a response by deadine.

Gusto says the problem isn't new and doesn't understand what's taking so long for the federal government to step up.

“It’s just naturally occurring. Public works was dredging this channel since 1901," said Gusto, adding that she noticed the issue worsened after the atmospheric river in 2021.

"This is the worst I've ever seen it and we need something done," said Albert Melnychuk, a commercial fisherman who's captained boats in the Steveston Harbour since 1979. “If I come in with a load of fish, I draw 12 feet and you still need water under the boat so I would be rubbing bottom which is very dangerous.”

CTV News toured the harbour by boat Wednesday, approximately three hours before low tide, and observed some areas in the harbour had recorded a depth of fewer than five feet.

Melnychuk says any large fishing boat is at risk of getting stuck if the water dips to around 10 feet.

John Legate, one boat's capatian say he was stuck for approximately three hours in the harbour on Tuesday.

“The whole place is just silted up and it’s only getting worse," he said. "Frustration is probably putting it mildly.”

It's not just large fishing boats having issues. At approximately 2:30 PM Wednesday during low tide, a sailboat was stuck in the harbour near fisherman's wharf.

Beyond the economic impact of the commercial fishing industry, Melnychuk believes the area is at great risk of an environmental disaster.

“If a boat got stuck and laid on her side, it would be devastating to the harbour because the fuel would be running out,” said Melnychuk.

Gusto adds that even if the federal government were to provide its support soon, it could take around a year of paperwork, including permits and environmental assessments, before any dredging project would begin.