VANCOUVER -- The past year has been full of obstacles and pivots for the fitness industry.

The team at Fitness World has had to navigate class restrictions, closures and openings due to COVID-19.

CEO Chris Smith says he is extremely proud of his team and its accomplishments as the company celebrates its one-year anniversary.

In that time, staff have helped more than 25,000 Canadians get access to affordable fitness to reach their goals.

Fitness World is encouraging people to get back to the gym to melt off the stress and anxiety of the past year and a half. The Great Summer Melt Off is underway and is an excellent opportunity to jump start fitness goals.

Fitness World is offering in-club membership offers, personal training specials and opportunities to win exciting prizes.

It's partnered with local brands like Woodlot, Legends Haul and Lolë.

There is much to celebrate along with the anniversary as high-intensity group classes have returned.

On CTV Morning Live, fitness director Ingrid Knight-Cohee showcased some exercises from the WORX.

The WORX is a small-group training program available with select Fitness World memberships. It involves high-intensity interval training and allows people to be motivated by their peers.

Every class is guided by a certified leader who can provide encouragement and proper instruction.

Fitness World has added to its extensive amenities.

Hydromassage is a brand new way to relax and recover after a workout. Unlimited sessions are included with select memberships.

To learn more about the offerings at Fitness World check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live.