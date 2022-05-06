The business cost of crime and public safety: A CTV News analysis
Since the start of the pandemic, Vancouver has been dealing with stranger assaults, violent break-and-enters, graffiti, broken windows, arson, and general street disorder, and many businesses have been – and continue to be – the targets.
With the focus now turning to pandemic recovery, many in the business community say ongoing crime and public safety issues are holding them back. So what is the financial cost?
CTV News conducted an analysis of budgets from all 22 Business Improvement Associations in the City of Vancouver. These organizations are funded by local businesses to promote and stimulate the local economy.
For the upcoming 2022-2023 financial year, the total BIA spend under the category of “Community Safety” will be $3,814,952. This is up from $3,030,687 in the pre-pandemic 2019-2020 fiscal year, an increase of more than 25 per cent.
The biggest BIA, Downtown Vancouver, is forecasting revenue of $6,379,189 this year, with a community safety budget of $1,627,351, an increase of more than $300,000 from 2019.
DVBIA president Nolan Marshall said public safety is the “biggest concern” retailers have in downtown Vancouver right now, and explained what the community safety budget is being spent on.
“Graffiti removal, our public safety ambassador team, we added bike patrols over the last 18 months as well, overnight patrols,” Marshall said. “When we have to spend more on public safety, it comes from a shift in other programming that we would otherwise be able to use to attract people to downtown.”
Chinatown BIA has seen the biggest percentage growth in community safety spending. The allocation pre-pandemic was $116,250. It’s now at $200,000, almost half the entire budget.
Chinatown BIA president Jordan Eng said the money pays for private security to conduct “daily patrols for 20 hours a day,” dealing with “social disorder, broken glass, break-ins and so on.”
And that figure does not include graffiti removal. According to the Chinatown BIA budget, $33,000 a year is allocated for graffiti removal, but Eng said with additional funding from the City of Vancouver, the real figure is “more than $60,000” annually.
Eng also echoed Marshall’s comments about the increased security costs taking away from the core responsibility of a BIA.
“We’re supposed to be focussing on promotion, beautification, bringing people into the neighborhood, festivals – you know, exciting, fun stuff,” Eng said. “And here we are keeping the status quo with spending half of our money on security and cleanup.”
The issues are similar across almost all areas of Vancouver. In 2019, Cambie Village dedicated just $4,500 to community safety. This year, it will spend $60,000 – an increase of more than 1,300 per cent.
Commercial Drive’s spend on safety patrols has more than doubled from $30,500 in 2019 to $82,000 this coming year, Yaletown’s bill for private security is going from $92,585 in 2019 to $130,000 this year, and Kitsilano-West-4th is also increasing its investment in “safety and security” from $40,000 in 2019 to $70,000 this year.
BUSINESSES FEELING THE BRUNT
Ryan Diaz is the owner of DCS, a martial arts and conditioning studio in Chinatown. He’s also in the process of opening another gym and yoga studio across the road. On Wednesday morning, Diaz received a phone call that his new studio had been broken into. Thieves came in through a back door and stole a brand new TV, speakers, all his contractors’ tools and some dumbbells.
“It was a tough time though, I wanted to cry,” Diaz said, estimating about $10,000 worth of equipment had gone.
“It takes a lot of work to buy that stuff.”
Tracey To works at Forum Home Appliances next door. Her father opened the store 34 years ago and she’s worked there full time for 25 years.
“We’ve been robbed with someone coming in with bear spray, we’ve had female staffers attacked walking along the street, waiting at the bus stop, we’ve had fires around our building,” she said.
To said more needs to be done, and soon.
“There’s so many businesses in Chinatown that if you don’t provide help now, they’re not going to be able to survive,” she said. “Their hearts are broken from what’s going on in Chinatown.”
GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY
Last week, Vancouver City Council held a special meeting on public safety. Officials from both the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and Destination Vancouver told city officials that Vancouver was at risk of losing its international reputation as a safe city.
The meeting was set up to hear directly from members of the public. Sixty-one people signed up to speak, but there was only time for seven. The meeting will reconvene Tuesday, and BIA members tell CTV News they’re on the list to speak.
Back in January, Mayor Kennedy Stewart was asked about his thoughts on public safety after the Vancouver Police Department released video of another unprovoked attack in the city.
"I do think Vancouver is safe, it's one of the safest cities in the world," Stewart told reporters.
And on Thursday, the province unveiled its plan to address repeat property offenders.
Attorney General David Eby said the province has hired two experts to investigate the issues and report back in 120 days.
Marshall said the response from both levels of government is underwhelming and “completely lacking the urgency required for the situation.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens
A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak killed at least 22 people, including a child, and injured dozens Friday when it blew away outer walls from a luxury hotel in the heart of Cuba's capital.
Fatal crash leads to questions: Why were 2 men wanted in murder plots on the same plane?
A plane crash in Ontario that killed an alleged hit man also claimed the life of a man believed to be linked to a separate murder plot.
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?
There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Ukrainians get patriotic tattoos as Russia targets civilians
Ukrainians are marking their patriotism with new tattoos as more evidence emerges of how Russian forces have targeted civilians.
Canadian defence minister was briefed on UFOs ahead of U.S. intel report
Documents obtained through an access to information request show how former Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan received a June 2021 briefing on UFOs.
Windsor, Ont. man appears in court, facing charges for allegedly offering to aid terrorist group
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant
Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel plant where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver in caught-on-camera Victoria hit-and-run facing charges, police say
Victoria police say the driver in a hit-and-run crash caught on camera in the city last year has been identified and charged.
-
West Coast Trail hiker airlifted to hospital in Victoria with serious injuries
A hiker was airlifted to hospital in Victoria on Tuesday after suffering serious injuries on the West Coast Trail.
-
Immigration key to make up for impact of low birth rates on Vancouver Island
As B.C.'s workforce ages, the province anticipates 160,000 jobs will open in the next decade. It hopes 20,000 of those positions will be filled by people from other countries, and the challenge may not be finding qualified workers, but rather encouraging them to stay.
Calgary
-
'Come forward so we can let Ari rest': Canmore family appeals for fatal hit-and-run information
The parents of a Canmore woman killed along the Trans-Canada Highway on the morning of her 20th birthday are pleading for the public's help.
-
2 women travelling from bottom of South America to Arctic Ocean arrive in Banff
Bethany Hughes and Lauren Reed started their trip north from the southern most point in South America in 2015. They've come close to 28,000 kilometres, and are now ready to start the last leg of their journey to the Arctic Ocean.
-
Calgary Police arrest Gerald Frommelt, wanted in murder of Jamie Scheible
Calgary Police arrested a man believed responsible for a homicide Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
EPS asks for help locating boy, 11, last seen in west Edmonton
Police officers were searching west Edmonton Friday afternoon for 11-year-old Brandon Rain.
-
'It's their arena': Kings hold onto nets, keep lights off until right before Oilers skate starts
The Edmonton Oilers had a few laughs after their morning skate in Los Angeles Friday, following some apparent "game within the game" antics at Crypto.com arena.
-
Garth Brooks sells out 61,000 Edmonton tickets in 45 minutes
Country music star Garth Brooks sold out his June concert at Commonwealth Stadium in less than an hour Friday morning, leaving fans to share both stories of excitement and disappointment.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
IKEA Canada confirms data breach involving personal information of approximately 95,000 customers
IKEA says that it has notified Canada’s privacy watchdog following a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 95,000 customers.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
Montreal
-
Hate crimes unit investigating after two men assault man holding Israel flag
Authorities are investigating after video surfaced on social media showing an elderly man holding a flag of Israel and being accosted and assaulted by two young men while walking from an Israel Independence rally on Thursday.
-
'I'm lucky my head didn't hit the rock': Homeless man roughly pushed by officer speaks out
After putting at least one officer under internal investigation last week over a disturbing viral video, Montreal police face an external challenge -- from the Black Coalition of Quebec, after it came to light the victim was a Black man from Senegal.
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
Winnipeg
-
Closed road leaves woman waiting 45 minutes for ambulance
A woman who lives outside the Perimeter Highway says she worries for the next person who needs an ambulance after she was left waiting 45 minutes because of a road closure.
-
Long-term flood protection sought in Manitoba’s Peguis First Nation
The worst flooding people in Peguis First Nation have ever seen is prompting calls for long-term protection from rising waters.
-
Manitoba patient died after going to a closed ER and being turned away: critical incident report
A new report from Manitoba Health that looks at critical incidents in the health-care system shows 35 instances where people died while receiving care, one of which saw a person die after an emergency department was closed and they were turned away.
Saskatoon
-
'I don’t think we’re in a state of worry yet': Sask. farmers reporting slower than average start to seeding
Producers throughout Saskatchewan are facing delayed seeding due to cooler temperatures and an early spring snowstorm, according to the province’s first crop report of 2022.
-
Celebrating Mother’s Day weekend in Saskatoon
There are plenty of things to do in Saskatoon for the Mother’s Day weekend, including buffets, shows, exhibits, and tours.
-
Cache of weapons seized by Saskatoon police following eight-month investigation
A 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges following an eight-month investigation by Saskatoon police into trafficking of guns and drugs.
Regina
-
Regina man helps cover lost wages for four care home workers
A Regina man has promised to help four former employees of Grace Within Community Care after they unexpectedly lost their jobs last month.
-
Passport backlog causes Yorkton family to cancel trip
Janna-Lea Yawney and her family had bags packed for a trip to Texas. Friday morning, they were forced to cancel after waiting nearly two months for passports.
-
110K birds affected by avian flu in Sask.: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) estimates 110,000 birds have been impacted by the latest avian flu outbreak in Saskatchewan, as of May 5.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Mattea Roach’s 'Jeopardy!' streak comes to an end after losing by $1
“Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach’s 23-game win streak came to an end Friday night.
-
Prince Edward Island lifts COVID-19 mask mandate for most public indoor places
Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places in Prince Edward Island. Chief medical officer of health, Dr. Heather Morrison, says she still strongly recommends that residents keep masking, especially in places where physical distancing can't be maintained.
London
-
LHSC employee hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife
A London man is in custody after an employee at Victoria Hospital was hit with a hammer and assaulted with a knife on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
-
$2/L on the horizon as gas prices jump in London, Ont.
It is another day of sticker shock at gas pumps.
-
Windsor, Ont. man appears in court, facing charges for allegedly offering to aid terrorist group
A Windsor, Ont. man is charged with participating in or contributing to the activity of a terrorist group, according to the RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
-
Sudbury councillor shares skin cancer story
The Canadian Dermatology Association has an important reminder for Canadians about how to protect themselves and their families from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet radiation exposure that can cause skin cancer through Sun Awareness Month throughout May.
-
Sudbury's Vale mine inks nickel deal with Tesla
Northern Ontario mining giant Vale has confirmed it has signed a long-term contract to supply Tesla with Class 1 nickel for its electric vehicles.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo region teacher launches $1.75M lawsuit against WRDSB
A Waterloo region teacher who was removed from a public school board meeting in January after her comments were deemed transphobic by the chair is now suing the board.
-
Waterloo region gas prices reach new heights. Here's what drivers are paying
Ontario motorists saw another record rise at the pumps Friday morning – and at least one industry analyst thinks things are going to get “lot more painful for drivers” over the coming weeks.
-
Automated speed enforcement program in Waterloo region slowing drivers
A new report by Region of Waterloo’s transportation department shows drivers are slowing down in 13 school zones where an automated speed enforcement program has been implemented.