Does Vancouver have a bad reputation? Safety concerns voiced to mayor

A special safety meeting held at Vancouver City Hall Thursday night gave members of the public and several organizations a chance to speak directly to the mayor about their concerns.

A variety of topics were covered at the meeting that stretched into the evening, but a common theme was that speakers feel Vancouver is starting to get a bad reputation internationally.

The reputation stems from visitors and residents themselves not feeling safe, speakers said.

Concerns mentioned in the meeting included issues with violence, vandalism and hate crime, and some said the overall reputation of the city has taken a hit.

More than 60 speakers signed up to present, but only seven had time to speak. Those who did shared powerful messages.

Council heard from representatives of associations like the Vancouver Board of Trade and Destination Vancouver. They said rising violence and open drug use in the city is impacting businesses that are still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

Tourism officials also said they're hearing the city is becoming less attractive. It's not only that tourists don't want to visit, they said, but tourism officials don't want to attend conferences in the city.

Business operators in Chinatown spoke about the levels of vandalism and violence targeting their community specifically.

"We've had to deal with numerous fires around our building from squatters in the alley setting mattresses and garbage cans on fire," said Tracy To of Forum Home Appliances.

"I've had female staff members physically attacked while walking to the bus stops and while waiting for the bus. The non-stop graffiti and defecation and needles in doorways is disgusting."

The city's top cop also spoke, saying the Vancouver Police Department has seen an increase of nearly 30 per cent in assaults with a weapon and assaults causing bodily harm. Chief Adam Palmer also shared another alarming statistic: more than 88,000 calls to the VPD went unanswered by the province's 911 dispatcher last year.

"241 times a day citizens in this city are calling the police and nobody is answering. If you want to see the crime rate go to zero, then just don't answer the phone at all," he said.

"These calls have to be answered."

The public safety meeting followed a council meeting during which the idea of installing more CCTV cameras in public spaces as a way to identify suspects was shut down.

Palmer addressed the decision Thursday, saying cameras are great when it comes to solving crimes after they've happened, and for presenting cases to the Crown, but that he understood privacy concerns and that more discussions are needed.

There was only time for a handful of the dozens of speakers to be heard, so the public safety meeting has been adjourned until May 10.

