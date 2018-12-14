

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





If you’re taking a plane trip anytime soon, you might consider bringing only a carry-on.

Some airlines have recently upped their fees from $25 to $30 per checked bag, so fitting everything into a carry-on can really save you money.

“The number one thing you need to do is make a list of your essentials,” said Octavio Blanco, Consumer Reports travel editor.

Include everything: clothing, shoes, toiletries, medication, electronics and documents like passports.

Next, forget about a separate outfit for each day. Instead mix and match - three tops to go with one pair of pants, for example. And stick with three pairs of shoes.

“Big things like shoes should go in the bottom,” Blanco said.

Pack them toe to heel at the base for stability and wear your bulkiest pair on board your flight.

Roll non-wrinkle prone items instead of folding them. Squeeze undergarments into the cracks and stuff your socks into your shoes or your toiletry bag.

Tuck scarves and belts along the edges of your suitcase.

Save wrinkle-prone items for last. Put them in a bag and lay them flat on the top.

And try to use outside pockets for things like itineraries and computers. They’ll be easy to grab if you want to use them on the flight.

Follow these steps and you just might have room for souvenirs.