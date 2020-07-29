VANCOUVER -- The town of Osoyoos, B.C. was the hottest place in all of Canada on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Things were sweltering hot in the scenic Southern Okanagan community – located in a semi-arid shrub steppe that's the closest thing Canada has to a desert – with temperatures reaching 37.9 degrees.

The hot weather has prompted warnings and alerts for huge swaths of the province, with temperatures in many areas expected to remain toasty through Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting highs of 35 degrees in the Okanagan Valley, South Thompson, Fraser Canyon and Kootenay regions on Wednesday – but said some areas are "likely to hit the 40C mark."

Other areas, including the Cariboo and North Thompson, are expected to see temperatures reaching 29 degrees with overnight lows of 14.

The weather has prompted reminders about the potentially deadly danger of leaving people or pets inside hot cars. Environment Canada has also urged people to limit their exposure to the sun, check on older friends and relatives, and to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the weather agency said in a warning.

There were no alerts or warnings for the Lower Mainland as of Wednesday morning, with Vancouver expected to see a high of 26 degrees.

The coldest spot in Canada on Tuesday was the Northwest Territories community of Sachs Harbour, which Environment Canada said recorded a low of -0.6.