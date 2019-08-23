Three teenagers and an adult were arrested after a routine traffic stop revealed they had no insurance and a loaded gun, police say.

The incident played out on a side street in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood Thursday night.

The Vancouver Police Department says patrol officers noticed a black Ford Escape just south of East Hastings street at around 8 p.m.

The constables stopped the SUV because it had no insurance, VPD Const. Steve Addison said in a statement the next morning.

When they approached, they found four people inside: an adult and three teenagers.

Also in the car, the VPD alleges, was a loaded Glock 22 firearm.

The occupants of the vehicle, who have not been publicly identified, were arrested over the gun and taken to jail. Officers allege that a "significant amount of drugs were found" when the suspects were searched after their arrest.

As a result, a 46-year-old North Vancouver man faces a number of drugs and weapons charges. An 18-year-old and 17-year-old, both from Vancouver, also face charges.

Police did not provide specific details on what they could be charged with.

The fourth person, a 16-year-old Vancouver girl, was released without charges.