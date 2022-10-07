Teens attacked traffic control flagger with bear spray in midday assault: New Westminster police

Police are appealing to the public for help tracking down a group of teenage suspects after they allegedly attacked a traffic control flagger with bear spray in New Westminster earlier this week.

In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said the incident unfolded at the intersection of Agnes and Merivale streets at approximately noon on Tuesday.

The suspect teenagers had already fled by the time officers arrived on scene and could not be located, police said.

Officers are now canvassing nearby businesses and residences for CCTV footage.

"At this point in our investigation, we do not believe the victims and the suspects knew each other," said Sgt. Justine Thom in the release.

"I hope youth know that while bear spray is legal and obtainable for its intended purposes, if used in a violent crime they can expect to face the consequences of criminal charges, such as assault with a weapon."

One of the suspects is described as a white 15-year-old boy, with a slender build. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.