

CTV News Vancouver





A teenager wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug trafficking has turned himself in.

Surrey RCMP say 18-year-old James Daniel was wanted in connection to three charges related to drug trafficking. He turned himself in on Tuesday and remains in police custody.

Daniel was one of six people charged last month as a result of an investigation that began in September 2018 and focused on alleged drug trafficking in Surrey and Delta. Police said the investigation involved people who are associated with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

One of the other five people charged is deceased, and the other four had already been arrested. Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Daniel because they believed he had left British Columbia.

A total of 38 charges were approved against the six individuals. Most of the charges stemmed from alleged fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.