Police are asking for the public's help tracking down an 18-year-old man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for drug trafficking.

Surrey resident James Daniel is one of six people charged last month in connection with a massive drug bust. Four of the others were arrested, while a fifth suspect, Ryan Allan Bruinsma, died before he could be captured.

Authorities initially believed Daniel was away from B.C., but Cpl. Elenore Sturko said they now have reason to believe he may have returned.

"We had information that he was out of the province but he may be back," Sturko said. "The warrant was extended Canada-wide because he also could be in Alberta or Saskatchewan."

Daniel is charged with three counts related to drug trafficking. The RCMP's bust resulted in a total of 38 charges, including 11 counts against another Surrey resident, 51-year-old Jasbir Singh Khabra.

The RCMP said officers seized "bulk and pre-packaged fentanyl" as well as evidence that the drugs were being trafficked in large volumes.

Daniel is described as a black man, 6'1" tall, 141 lbs. with a slender build, short, black hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts to call them at 604-599-0502. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.