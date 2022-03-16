Teenager injured in targeted shooting at Surrey home, RCMP say

A targeted shooting at a home in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood left a 17-year-old injured early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities said the young victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and has already been released from hospital.

Surrey RCMP said the teenager is known to law enforcement, and "all indications" are that the shooting was targeted – but it does not appear connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"Anytime there is a shooting it is very concerning," Const. Gurvinder Ghag said in a news release. "There were multiple people inside the residence who were placed at risk as a result of this targeted shooting. Thankfully no one was seriously injured."

Authorities said the shooting was reported at a home in the 11200 block of Lansdowne Drive at 3:17 a.m.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on what happened, or video recorded in the area to contact the detachment at 604-599-0502. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.