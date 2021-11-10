Teen dies in single-vehicle crash; Langley RCMP say investigation is underway

Vancouver -

Mounties in Langley are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a teen early Wednesday morning.

In a post on Twitter, Langley RCMP said the driver was heading north on 248th Street "at high speed" when he veered off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the only person in the car was a 17-year-old boy and that he didn't survive the crash, which happened just after midnight. Police said the teen's family has been told about the collision.

Traffic was blocked on 248th Street between 64th and 68th avenues while police investigated. The road reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 604-532-3200.